Apple absent from Trump's White House AI meeting, focusing in-house

Instead of joining broad debates, Apple is focused on making AI work smoothly inside its products (think iPhones and Macs), teaming up with partners like Google.

Their approach is less about industry-wide talks and more about what matters for their users.

Despite skipping the meeting, Apple's stock has been strong in 2026, showing investors are confident in their strategy.

As Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner put it: Apple's absence was "nothing burger" to the bigger picture.