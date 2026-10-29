Apple names Rajesh Ambati vice president of engineering, boosting connectivity
Apple just gave a big promotion to Rajesh Ambati, an Indian-origin software engineer, making him its new vice president of engineering.
After 17 years at Apple, he works on connectivity-related technologies.
This move, along with two others stepping up as vice presidents, shows Apple is serious about boosting its connectivity tech.
Rajesh Ambati previously worked at Motorola
Ambati worked at Motorola before joining Apple in 2009.
He has climbed the ladder from senior manager to senior director, focusing on software for things like cellular and satellite communications, basically making sure your Apple devices stay connected wherever you are.
Rajesh Ambati's education aided Apple connectivity
With a master's degree in electrical and computer engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology and extra studies in AI and management at Stanford and Rutgers, Ambati brings some serious tech know-how to his new role.
His background has played a big part in pushing Apple's connectivity features forward.