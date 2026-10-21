Approximately 12,700 Indian tech professionals return to India in 2026
Approximately 12,700 Indian tech professionals have moved back to India in 2026, mostly because of H-1B visa uncertainty and global layoffs.
With Donald Trump back in the White House and US immigration rules tightening up, many are choosing to return rather than risk their futures abroad.
This year's numbers could even top last year's record for people coming home.
Returnees face skills, tax and schooling
Coming back isn't exactly a walk in the park. Companies here are now more interested in skills like AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity instead of just overseas experience.
Plus, folks are dealing with things like tax rules in both countries and helping Generation Z kids adjust to Indian schools and life.
Still, there's a bright side: returning pros might actually help bridge the talent gap.