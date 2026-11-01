Archbishop Francisco Cerro comforts grieving families at Urda memorial mass
World
A packed memorial Mass in Urda, Toledo, brought together families, friends, and neighbors to honor those lost in one of Europe's deadliest train crashes.
With the church overflowing, Archbishop of Toledo Francisco Cerro offered heartfelt support to grieving families after Wednesday's tragic collision that claimed 69 lives.
Authorities probe Madrid-Seville crash, 56 identified
Local leaders showed up in solidarity, reflecting the community's shared grief.
Authorities are still investigating what caused the Madrid-Seville train to crash into a stationary one.
So far, 56 of the victims have been identified with help from DNA samples provided by families.
This is Spain's second major train disaster this year.