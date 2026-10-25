Archdiocese of New York to pay $800 million to about 1,300
The Archdiocese of New York has agreed to pay $800 million to about 1,300 people who say they were sexually abused by church clergy and workers.
attorney Jeff Anderson confirmed that all plaintiffs had agreed and that the deal was finalized, pending signed paperwork.
Archbishop Ronald Hicks told priests he hopes this step will help bring healing and let the church refocus on things like education and outreach.
Among largest Catholic diocesan payouts
This is one of the biggest payouts ever by a Catholic diocese, following Los Angeles's $880 million settlement in 2024.
Mediation started late last year, with plans for property sales and staff cuts to help fund it.
While many survivors feel some relief at finally reaching a resolution, Anderson shared that there's still a lot of sadness over what happened.