'Living Nostradamus' predicts potential war in Arctic this year
What's the story
Athos Salome, popularly known as the "living Nostradamus," has claimed that two of his prophecies for 2026 have already come true. He now warns of a potential war in the Arctic Circle due to climate change. Last year, he made 10 predictions for 2026, including escalating tensions between Iran and Israel over uranium enrichment programs.
Future forecast
Russia, NATO could clash over new resources
Salome now warns of a possible war in the Arctic Circle due to climate change. He believes that Russia and NATO could get involved in a dangerous conflict over new resources from melting ice.
"The most recent interceptions indicate that Russia is moving missile systems to strategic areas in the Arctic," he said.
Regional unrest
Possible conflict in Niger
Salome also foresees a similar situation in Africa's Sahel region, where extremist groups in northern Niger could lead to major conflict. He believes this area could become an indirect battleground between nations trying to maintain their influence after Western troop withdrawal.
Prediction process
Predictions are interpretations, not certainties: Salome
Unlike others, Salome is not just a psychic but a parapsychologist.
He uses a combination of "symbolic analysis, long-term pattern observation and studies in Kabbalah" to predict future events.
However, he admits that there is always room for error. "I also believe it's important to say that no predictive method is infallible. Predictions are interpretations, not certainties."