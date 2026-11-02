Arizona flash floods collapse Pinetop-Lakeside bridge, rain expected through Monday
World
Flash floods are hitting Arizona hard right now, so much that a bridge in Pinetop-Lakeside actually collapsed on Sunday.
With roads underwater and more heavy rain expected through Monday, the National Weather Service is urging everyone to stay alert.
Arizona evacuations and water rescues
Flood alerts have triggered evacuations across several communities, including Sedona (where Oak Creek overflowed), Gisela in Gila County, and parts of Yavapai County near Camp Verde.
Tucson and Flagstaff are also dealing with major flooding, leading to water rescues and closed roads.
Authorities are reminding everyone: if you see a flooded road, turn around. Don't risk it.