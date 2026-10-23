Armed men storm Trade Gate 250, clash with security forces
World
Armed men stormed Trade Gate 250 on the Pakistan-Iran border, torching trucks full of fresh fruit and clashing with security forces.
The violence set off panic in the area, as authorities rushed in to secure the scene and track down those responsible.
Thousands of cargo trucks stuck
The attack caused severe bottlenecks and intermittent suspensions at key crossings like Gabd-Rimdan and Taftan, leaving thousands of cargo trucks stuck.
Businesses are now facing huge losses (regional groups say it is already in the billions of rupees) as shipments remain delayed.
Security teams are working overtime to keep these vital routes safe for everyone who relies on them.