Armenia's parliament debate over Audit Chamber election turns physical
World
Things got wild in Armenia's parliament on Thursday when a heated debate over an Audit Chamber election turned physical, right on live TV.
It all started after MP Taron Chakhoyan made a pointed remark about opposition leader Narek Karapetyan's cousin, which quickly spiraled into shouting, punches, and chaos.
Security intervenes after brawl in parliament
Security had to step in as the fight spilled into the hallways, leaving several MPs with injuries like nosebleeds and torn clothes.
Speaker Ruben Rubinyan criticized the behavior but chose to keep the cameras rolling so everyone could see what was happening inside parliament, saying transparency was key even when things got messy.