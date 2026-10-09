Army Chief Asim Munir wants to split Pakistan's provinces
Big changes could be coming to Pakistan's map.
Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir wants to break up the country's huge provinces (think Punjab with about 128 million people) into 12 to 15 smaller ones (or even up to 160 smaller territories).
The idea? Make governing easier and services more accessible, since some areas like Balochistan are massive but have far fewer people.
Military plan could weaken party strongholds
The move isn't just about smoother governance. It could also shift political power.
By splitting up traditional strongholds like Punjab and Sindh, the military could reduce the influence of major political parties and strengthen central control.
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has floated similar ideas before, especially as unrest continues in places like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.