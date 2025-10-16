Arrested Indian-origin defense expert Ashley Tellis denies espionage charges 

Ashley J Tellis, a prominent foreign policy expert of Indian origin and an advisor to the United States State Department since 2001, has denied the espionage charges against him. The 64-year-old was taken into custody after his initial court appearance in Virginia on Tuesday (local time). He is accused of illegally retaining classified documents and meeting Chinese officials in Fairfax, Virginia between September 2022 and September 2023.

Legal defense Tellis's lawyers deny charges Tellis's lawyers have denied the charges against him and said they would "vigorously contest" them. They specifically refuted any implication that he was acting on behalf of a foreign adversary. "We will be vigorously contesting the allegations brought against him, specifically any insinuation of his operating on behalf of a foreign adversary," Tellis's lawyers were quoted as saying by AFP. They described the scholar as "widely respected."

Case details Meetings with Chinese officials An affidavit filed in the Virginia District Court alleges that Tellis held several meetings with Chinese officials and discussed topics such as Iran-China relations and US-Pakistan ties. A meeting on September 15, 2022, is specifically highlighted in the affidavit. It states that "Tellis entered the restaurant with a manila envelope," which "did not appear" to be with him when he left.

Search Search conducted at his house A federal court authorized a search warrant for Tellis's Virginia home on October 11. Investigators found over 1,000 pages of documents with 'Top Secret' and 'Secret' classification markings in various locations within the house. Based on these findings, Tellis was arrested over the weekend for violating 18 USC SS 793(e), which prohibits unauthorized possession or retention of defense-related documents.