France: Artworks worth €9m stolen in Renoir Museum heist
What's the story
The Renoir Museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, was robbed on Tuesday morning. Two thieves broke into the museum and stole four artworks, abandoning one as they fled. The mayor of Cagnes-sur-Mer, Bryan Masson, confirmed the incident and said that the stolen works are estimated to be worth €9 million (approximately ₹99 crore).
Museum history
Museum displays objects and furniture belonging to artist
The Renoir Museum, which opened in 1960, is housed in the last home of French impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
It displays objects and furniture that belonged to the artist, including his easel and wheelchair. The collection also features portraits, landscapes, and nudes painted by Renoir himself.
Mayor Masson said authorities responded within five minutes of the museum alarm going off at 5:48am local time.
Rising violence
Theft comes after robbery at Paris's Louvre Museum
The theft at the Renoir Museum comes less than a year after a major heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris.
In that incident, eight items worth around €88 million were stolen during a daylight robbery.
Although four suspects have been arrested, the stolen items remain missing despite extensive searches by French investigators and cooperation with police forces in Belgium and Italy.
Crime trend
Rise in violent robberies across Europe
Europol has noted a rise in violent robberies across Europe, with specialist gangs being replaced by opportunistic thieves recruited through social media.
This trend highlights a shift in the modus operandi of art thieves on the continent.
The police organized crime squad was handling the case, with reports in the French media suggesting that the thieves may have entered by breaking a window.