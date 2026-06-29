US-Iran tensions escalate over single clause in MoU

Interpretation clash

Disagreements on vessel movements

While both the US and Iran support reopening the Strait of Hormuz, they disagree on how vessels should move through it. The US wants commercial shipping to use alternate routes near Oman's territorial waters for safety. It argues that navigation should resemble pre-war international practices without unilateral operational control by either party. However, Iran insists on its authority over operations in the strait during clearance processes and prefers vessels to use a northern corridor within its territorial waters.