India retains top 3 most powerful country in Asia rank
What's the story
India has been ranked among the top three most powerful countries in Asia by the Lowy Institute's 2026 Asia Power Index. The report notes that India's overall power score has improved to 40.5 points this year. The United States and China continue to lead the rankings with scores of 78.9 and 73.6, respectively, but the gap between them has narrowed significantly since the index was first published in 2018.
Leadership assessment
Modi ranked Asia's 2nd-most effective regional leader
The 2026 Asia Power Index also saw an improvement in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regional leadership ranking.
He was ranked as Asia's second-most effective regional leader after Chinese President Xi Jinping, improving three places.
However, the report noted a decline in perceptions of Modi's global leadership and strategic ambition, citing India's muted response to the recent Gulf conflict as an example of its lower diplomatic profile.
Economic impact
India maintained its position despite slight decline in economic capability
India's Economic Capability score dipped slightly to 26.4 points.
"A weakening rupee and a structural change in how the International Monetary Fund measures economies both dragged down its relative GDP standing, compounding a nearly $20 billion drop in outbound investment. However, this impact did not carry over to its Future Resources, where its score rose to 56.2 points on the back of an improved economic forecast, highlighting the scale of the opportunities ahead for the country," the institute said.
Twitter Post
Rankings of countries
ASIA POWER INDEX: In 2026, the top five countries for overall power in Asia are the United States, China, India, Japan and Russia. Australia remains sixth in this year’s ranking.https://t.co/qrk0mc8Z8y pic.twitter.com/VVdHc9oo5H— The Lowy Institute (@LowyInstitute) November 22, 2026
US decline
US sees steepest decline in diplomatic influence
However, India's diplomatic influence remained strong at 70.3 points, only slipping marginally compared to other countries that faltered this year.
The United States, on the other hand, recorded its steepest-ever decline in diplomatic influence in 2026.
This was largely due to unilateral foreign policy decisions and trade tariffs under the Trump administration.
The US Diplomatic Influence score fell by six points to 76.7, marking its fourth consecutive year of decline and the biggest single-year drop since the index began.
Evaluation criteria
About the Asia Power Index
The Asia Power Index assesses the power of 27 countries and territories based on eight measures of power, including economic and military capability, resilience, diplomatic influence, and economic relationships.
The index classifies countries into superpowers (over 70 points), major powers (over 40 points), middle powers (over 15 points), and minor powers (below 15 points).