However, India's diplomatic influence remained strong at 70.3 points, only slipping marginally compared to other countries that faltered this year.

The United States, on the other hand, recorded its steepest-ever decline in diplomatic influence in 2026.

This was largely due to unilateral foreign policy decisions and trade tariffs under the Trump administration.

The US Diplomatic Influence score fell by six points to 76.7, marking its fourth consecutive year of decline and the biggest single-year drop since the index began.