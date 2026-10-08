Asim Munir invokes Mecca pact, sends troops to Saudi

Pakistan's top general, Asim Munir, is sending extra troops to Saudi Arabia after a spike in Houthi attacks.

This move invokes the Mecca defense pact, signed in August 2026 with Saudi Arabia and Turkey, for the first time on Monday and adds to the 8,000 Pakistani soldiers already there by May 2025.

Even though parliament passed a resolution 11 years ago (in 2015) against getting involved in this conflict, Pakistan continues its military partnership with Saudi Arabia and Turkey.