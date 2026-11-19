At APEC China Trump feigns not recognizing Putin, joins trilateral
At the APEC summit in China, Donald Trump kicked things off with a playful jab at Vladimir Putin, pretending not to recognize him before calling him "my friend."
The real headline? Hours later, Trump would sit down with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first-ever trilateral meeting that will be closely watched.
Nuclear disarmament central, Ukraine inclusion contested
The main focus is nuclear disarmament (with some tension over China's growing arsenal) and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Trump wants Ukraine included in any talks, but US officials say it might not be front and center.