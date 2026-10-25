At Georgia rally, Donald Trump urges welcoming Norwegians and Swedes
World
At a rally in Georgia, former president Donald Trump said the US should welcome more immigrants from places like Norway and Sweden, instead of countries he called "terror-infested."
He argued this would boost national security and fit with his long-standing push for tighter immigration rules.
Audience laughs, Trump's 2018 stance unchanged
Trump's remarks drew laughter from some audience members.
The comments also reminded readers of his earlier controversial statements about certain countries back in 2018, a moment that drew heavy criticism but clearly hasn't changed his stance.