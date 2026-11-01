At least 11 dead, 33 injured in Pakpattan bus crash
World
A serious road accident in Pakpattan, Punjab, left at least 11 people dead and 33 injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck on Thursday.
Rescue teams worked for hours to pull survivors from the wreckage using heavy equipment.
Asif Ali Zardari orders medical support
the hospital went into emergency mode to handle the rush of patients, with extra staff brought in.
President Asif Ali Zardari extended his condolences to the bereaved families and directed the relevant authorities to continue providing all possible support for medical treatment and relief operations.
The crash has once again put a spotlight on Pakistan's poor road safety (just last month, a similar accident claimed 12 lives), highlighting the urgent need for safer roads.