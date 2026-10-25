At least 22 dead in bus truck collision outside Nairobi

The crash took place on the stretch of the highway where the crash took place on Kenya's main highway linking Nairobi and Mombasa. This stretch is a designated "accident black spot."

Shockingly, this is the second major accident here in just three weeks: 17 people died last time after a truck's risky overtaking move led to another pile-up.

With more than 5,009 road deaths reported across Kenya last year alone, authorities said recommendations had been made to address safety concerns on this notorious highway.