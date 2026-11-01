At least 22 hurt as stand gave way in Coolangatta
World
A stand suddenly gave way during Boom Crash Opera's set at the Red Hot Summer Tour in Coolangatta, Gold Coast on Sunday,
at least 22 people were hurt, four were transported to hospital for an injured collarbone, an injured ankle and two back injuries, while others were treated on-site for cuts and bruises.
Police are calling it an "industrial incident."
Authorities probe after engineer cleared stand
Authorities are now investigating what went wrong. Interestingly, organizers said the stand had just been cleared by an engineer the day before.
They're following up with the company to get answers. The festival picked back up about an hour later.