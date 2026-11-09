At least 34 die as migrant boat capsizes off Senegal
World
At least 34 people lost their lives when a migrant boat capsized between Dakar and Saint-Louis, Senegal, as they tried to reach Spain's Canary Islands.
Only one survivor has been found so far, and search teams are still looking for the missing.
The tragedy is a stark reminder of how risky the Atlantic migration route can be.
President Bassirou Diomaye Faye vows crackdown
Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye shared his condolences and promised to go after smuggling networks behind these dangerous trips.
All the bodies recovered so far were Senegalese. With 635 migrant deaths on this route this year and youth unemployment pushing more people to leave, the crisis is only deepening.
Spain's El Hierro island even declared a state of emergency after thousands of arrivals just this month.