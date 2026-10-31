At least 48 arrested at London Palestine Action protest
World
On Saturday, police arrested at least 48 people outside the US Embassy in London during a protest supporting Palestine Action, a group banned by the UK as a terrorist organization.
Most arrests were for showing support for this banned group, according to London's Metropolitan Police.
Supreme Court appeal over Palestine Action
More than 100 people showed up with signs like "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action," and chanted "free, free Palestine."
The protest comes just before a Supreme Court appeal on November 4 challenging the government's decision to label Palestine Action as a terrorist group, a move critics say threatens free speech.
Meanwhile, a peaceful vigil in Edinburgh saw no arrests but is under police review.