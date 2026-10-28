At least 68 killed in Toledo Spain train collision
A major train crash in Toledo, Spain on October 28, 2026, killed at least 68 people.
The tragedy happened after central control gave an "inexplicable" order that let two high-speed trains keep going despite a system failure.
The trains, traveling between Madrid and Seville, collided while moving in the same direction: witnesses described chaos as passengers were thrown by the impact.
RENFE pledges support after 80 injured
Another 80 people were injured in the collision, including several US citizens.
RENFE, Spain's state railway company, says it will support victims and remain fully available to them, the authorities, and the emergency services.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced three days of national mourning.
Survivors shared stories of scrambling to escape through windows.
This is the second serious rail accident involving these companies this year, raising tough questions about train safety in Spain.