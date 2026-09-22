At U.N., President Trump calls global AI rules 'globalist scheme'
World
At the U.N. General Assembly, President Trump made it clear he's not on board with international rules for artificial intelligence.
He called regulation a "globalist scheme" and said the US will keep pushing ahead with its own AI (now rebranded as "super intelligence") to stay ahead in tech.
Antonio Guterres urges AI safeguards
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging countries to work together on AI safeguards, worried about big companies having too much power and AI systems acting without accountability.
More than 20 countries want stricter oversight to make sure humans stay in control, but both the US and China are sitting this one out, highlighting just how much the global tech race shapes these decisions.