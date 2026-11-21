At US military base Scott Bessent continues sanctions against Tehran
Scott Bessent is living at a US military base for now, thanks to security threats from Iran.
Even with the risks, he's sticking to tough economic sanctions against Tehran. As he put it, "If the Iranians are after me, it means that they are being squeezed."
Bessent only moved to the base last week, which really shows how serious things have gotten.
Operation Economic Outcast targets Mideast banks
Since August, Bessent has led "Operation Economic Outcast," targeting banks in the Middle East that help Iran move money.
The plan also includes a US naval blockade meant to pressure Iran into changing its maritime policies and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite ongoing threats, Bessent says these efforts will keep going as part of a bigger push by the US administration to isolate Iran economically.