Athens building collapse after suspected gas leak kills American couple
World
A tragic building collapse in Athens claimed the lives of an American couple on the day they were meant to check out.
The two-story building is believed to have come down after suffering a suspected gas leak, and officials say the couple were expected to check out to catch a flight from Athens airport at 3pm on Friday but didn't show up.
Four missing including another American couple
Four people are still missing, including another American couple, and three others were injured.
The collapse also damaged nearby homes and shops, scattering debris across the area.