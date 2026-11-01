Atlanta G-20 ministers split over Ukraine as Rubio issues statement
World
The latest G-20 foreign ministers meeting in Atlanta wrapped up without everyone agreeing on how to handle Russia's war in Ukraine.
Because of the split, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio put out a solo statement focusing on energy and food security.
Even with all the disagreements, there's still hope things might turn around at the upcoming G-20 leaders' summit in Florida.
Russia's foreign minister attends amid tensions
Diplomatic tensions were clear, especially with Russia's foreign minister attending despite pushback from European diplomats.
Talks also covered US tariffs, China's moves at sea, and supply chain headaches.
Rubio admitted finding common ground is tough right now but said it's important for all sides to keep talking, even if peace in Ukraine still feels out of reach.