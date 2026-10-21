Attack on 2 British Indian Telugu men during Ossett celebrations
World
During Dussehra and Bathukamma celebrations outside Ossett Town Hall in West Yorkshire, two British Indian Telugu Hindu men were attacked by a group of eight to 10 youths, some in black balaclavas, on October 17, 2026.
The trouble started when around 25 local white youths, mostly male, were cycling around on e-bikes questioned why the event was happening.
Inspector Andrew Dickinson vows accountability
Things escalated quickly: eight to 10 of the youths, some in balaclavas, got aggressive and ended up injuring a 51-year-old man from Hyderabad and his friend.
Inspector Andrew Dickinson said, "We are treating these assaults seriously and are working to ensure those responsible are held accountable."