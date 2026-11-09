Attorney General Todd Blanche vows to defend Trump, top officials
US Attorney General Todd Blanche has made it clear he will defend President Trump and top officials if Democrats launch investigations.
Blanche, who was once Trump's personal lawyer, told CNN that protecting the administration is part of his job.
This comes as Democrats, set to take over Congress, warn Trump allies to brace for legal battles.
Rep. Robert Garcia rejects AG protection
Rep. Robert Garcia pushed back, saying working to "protect Donald Trump's cabinet and administration officials" is not "his job, I want to remind him."
He also promised Congress will not be intimidated by Justice Department pushback.
Meanwhile, Trump has called on the Justice Department to investigate his Democratic opponents, setting up a tense showdown as both sides prepare for more scrutiny after recent Republican losses.