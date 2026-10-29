Audio reveals operators told to run train before Madrid-Seville crash
Audio from just before a deadly train crash in Spain has revealed troubling conversations between train operators and control staff.
On Wednesday morning, a Madrid-Seville train crashed into a stationary one, leading to at least 68 deaths and many injuries.
Despite a key signaling system being down, operators were told to run trains at normal speed, a decision now under heavy scrutiny.
Spain probes why risky instructions issued
Investigators are focusing on why those risky instructions were given.
Spain's transport minister called the move "inexplicable," and the country is observing three days of mourning.
Protests have broken out demanding accountability, while railway drivers are expected to proceed with a planned strike on Thursday over safety concerns.
The tragedy has sparked urgent debate about rail safety.