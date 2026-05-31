Why AUKUS will deploy unmanned drones in its waters

The AUKUS alliance, comprising Australia , the UK, and the US, has announced plans to develop advanced unmanned undersea vehicles (UUVs). The announcement was made yesterday during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore . The initiative will enhance their capabilities in surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike operations below the ocean's surface. Deliveries of these autonomous drones are expected to start by 2027.

Technological focus UUV project part of AUKUS's 'Pillar Two' initiative The UUV project is part of AUKUS's "Pillar Two" initiative, which emphasizes advanced military technologies such as AI, cyber capabilities, quantum computing, hypersonics, and undersea systems. While the nuclear-powered submarine plans have drawn most public attention under this partnership, the latest move highlights an increasing focus on autonomous and unmanned platforms.

Enhanced capabilities Program will enhance capabilities in various operational areas The UUV program will boost the AUKUS alliance's capabilities in anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface operations, mine countermeasures, electronic warfare, and maneuvering in contested coastal environments. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said it would deliver a suite of highly adaptable multi-mission UUV payloads designed to support undersea operations and maintain their collective advantage in the maritime domain.

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