Australia adds 'No further stay' to visitor visas November 28
Starting November 28, 2026, Australia will add a "No Further Stay" condition to major visitor visas, including Visitor (subclass 600), Electronic Travel Authority (subclass 601), and eVisitor (subclass 651).
This means if you're on one of these visas, you won't be able to apply for most other types of visas while in Australia (except protection visas).
Not retroactive, waivers not guaranteed
The new rule is meant to discourage people from using visitor visas as a backdoor to extend their stay or switch visa types.
It's not retroactive: current visa holders and applications made before November 28, 2026, aren't affected.
There are limited waivers, but they're not guaranteed, so if you were planning on changing your visa status while visiting Australia, this could make things trickier.