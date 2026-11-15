Australia and Philippines sign DCA at ASEAN summit, China uneasy
Australia and the Philippines just signed a new Defence Cooperation Arrangement (DCA) at the ASEAN summit to step up their military teamwork, amid tensions in the South China Sea.
The pact is meant to make joint operations smoother and cut through red tape, but it's also catching attention because it brings the Philippines closer to Australia, and that's making China uneasy.
DCA includes Australian drone investment
The DCA lets both countries coordinate better on military exercises and share more surveillance information, with Australia even investing in drone technology for the Philippines.
Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro says this will make things more efficient, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese points out it'll boost maritime awareness.
Meanwhile, China worries these moves could ramp up regional tensions and complicate talks over disputed waters.