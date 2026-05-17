Indian-origin therapist jailed for sexually abusing 61 women in Australia

Sumit Satish Rastogi, a 39-year-old Indian-origin massage therapist, has been sentenced to 13 years and 10 months in prison for sexually abusing 61 women at an Adelaide massage parlor. The South Australia District Court heard Rastogi committed the offenses between October 2021 and July 2022. He pleaded guilty to a total of 97 offenses, including aggravated indecent assault and indecent filming, ABC News reported.

Court proceedings Judge's remarks on Rastogi's behavior During the sentencing hearing, Judge Carmen Matteo described Rastogi's conduct as "out of control" and "exploitative." She noted that his offenses became more severe over time as he gained confidence. The judge also expressed surprise that Rastogi was able to charge for massage services without formal qualifications.

Victim impact Victims speak out on trauma, legal delays Several victims spoke about the deep psychological trauma and loss of trust they experienced due to Rastogi's actions. One victim recalled how her honeymoon turned into a "haunting memory" due to the assault. Another victim slammed the "relentless delays" in legal proceedings, saying they hindered their healing process. Outside the court, two victims advised other women to trust their instincts if something feels wrong.

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Medical diagnosis Therapist diagnosed with voyeuristic disorder The court heard that Rastogi was diagnosed with voyeuristic disorder, which involves sexual arousal from observing unsuspecting semi-naked women. Judge Matteo said this diagnosis gave a "clinically plausible explanation" for his behavior but did not excuse him from responsibility. Defence lawyer Adam Richards said Rastogi asked him to reiterate his apology in court, adding that he can't forgive himself and expects no one else to forgive him.

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