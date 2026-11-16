Australia makes it more difficult to misuse visitor visas
What's the story
Australia is tightening its visitor visa rules from November 28, 2026. The new regulations will make the "No Further Stay" condition compulsory for all three main categories of visitor visas: Visitor (subclass 600), Electronic Travel Authority (subclass 601), and eVisitor (subclass 651). The change will stop visitors from applying for another substantive visa while in Australia, except in certain limited cases.
Policy change
The new policy comes into effect on November 28
The new policy comes after the Migration Amendment (Preventing Further Stay for Visitor Visas) Regulations 2026 was registered on November 13.
Under this rule, visitors can't usually apply for another substantive visa while in Australia.
However, exceptions are made for protection visa applications or cases where immigration authorities grant a waiver.
This means those wanting to extend their stay or change their immigration status will generally have to leave Australia and apply from overseas.
Exemptions
New rules will apply to all streams of visitor visa
The new rules will apply to all streams of Visitor visa.
However, Australia's Department of Home Affairs may waive this condition in compelling and compassionate circumstances that arise after a visa is granted and are beyond the applicant's control.
These could include serious medical conditions, family emergencies, natural disasters or situations preventing travelers from returning home.
Application process
Changes aimed at curbing visa 'hopping'
The new requirements will only apply to visa applications lodged on or after November 28. Applications lodged before this date won't be affected retrospectively.
However, current Visitor visa holders are advised to check if condition 8503 is already attached to their visas.
The Australian government hopes these changes will help curb visa hopping, a practice where visitors lodge consecutive temporary visa applications to extend their stay in Australia.