Big changes are coming to Australia's visa system in November 2026 and March 2027.

From November 28, 2026, applications for a Visitor visa (subclass 600), Electronic Travel Authority (601), or eVisitor (651) will get a "No Further Stay" condition, meaning you can't switch to another substantive visa while in the country, except for a protection visa.

For those applying for a Temporary Graduate visa (485) on or after November 13, 2026, eligible family members must be included in your first application, with exceptions for Pacific or ASEAN nationals, PhD graduates, fully foreign-government-funded courses, and newborn children.