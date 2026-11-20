Australia introduces no further stay and 485 family rules
Big changes are coming to Australia's visa system in November 2026 and March 2027.
From November 28, 2026, applications for a Visitor visa (subclass 600), Electronic Travel Authority (601), or eVisitor (651) will get a "No Further Stay" condition, meaning you can't switch to another substantive visa while in the country, except for a protection visa.
For those applying for a Temporary Graduate visa (485) on or after November 13, 2026, eligible family members must be included in your first application, with exceptions for Pacific or ASEAN nationals, PhD graduates, fully foreign-government-funded courses, and newborn children.
Travelers to Australia must finalize plans
If you're planning a trip or study stint in Australia, you'll need to sort your plans before landing.
Indian visitors especially should decide on their long-term goals ahead of time.
For grads, double-check that everyone who needs to be on your application is listed from the start.
On the bright side, updates like SkillSelect moving to ImmiAccount and new biometric features in the Aussie Immi App should make things smoother when applying from India.