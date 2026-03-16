Australia, Japan snub Hormuz coalition; Trump eyes China's support

United States President Donald Trump is struggling to form a coalition to protect ships in the Strait of Hormuz. He has now turned to NATO allies and China for help. "It's only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there," Trump told the Financial Times on Sunday. Meanwhile, Australia and Japan have refused to send ships to the Persian Gulf.

Coalition plea Very bad consequences for NATO Earlier, Trump stated that his administration was in talks with seven countries about reopening the Strait of Hormuz, but did not disclose their names. He has even warned NATO of "very bad" consequences if they don't help. He said Europe and China rely heavily on Gulf oil, unlike the US. He called for China's involvement, saying, "I think China should help too because China gets 90% of its oil from the Straits [sic]."

Rejection Australia and Japan refuse to send ships Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told the Diet they were still considering what could be done within legal frameworks. Australian cabinet member Catherine King said, "We won't be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz." South Korea is reviewing its position on possible troop deployment, with parliamentary approval needed.

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