Australia makes it more difficult to get a work visa

Wage alignment

New salary thresholds applicable only to new nomination applications

The Australian Department of Home Affairs has said that the revised income thresholds are based on changes in the country's Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings (AWOTE). The department added that this annual indexation is aimed at preventing skilled migration from being used as a means to undercut Australian workers. The new salary thresholds will only apply to new nomination applications lodged on or after July 1, 2026.