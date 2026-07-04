Australia makes it more difficult to get a work visa
What's the story
Australia has announced a hike in the minimum salary thresholds for several employer-sponsored skilled visas. The change, effective from this month, will see a 3.8% increase in the thresholds. The move is in line with annual wage growth and aims to ensure that wages of skilled migrants are on par with those of Australian workers.
Wage alignment
New salary thresholds applicable only to new nomination applications
The Australian Department of Home Affairs has said that the revised income thresholds are based on changes in the country's Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings (AWOTE). The department added that this annual indexation is aimed at preventing skilled migration from being used as a means to undercut Australian workers. The new salary thresholds will only apply to new nomination applications lodged on or after July 1, 2026.
Threshold adjustments
Core skills and specialist skills income thresholds
Under the new rules, the Core Skills Income Threshold (CSIT) has been raised from AUD 76,515 to AUD 79,423. This new threshold applies to nomination applications under the Core Skills stream of the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482) and Employer Nomination Scheme visa (subclass 186). Meanwhile, the Specialist Skills Income Threshold (SSIT) has been increased from AUD 141,210 to AUD 146,576 for those applying under this stream of the same visa.
TSMIT rise
Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold
The Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) has also been revised, going up from AUD 76,515 to AUD 79,423. This new threshold applies to the Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional visa (subclass 494) and Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme visa (subclass 187). Just like the other two thresholds, this one too will only apply to new nomination applications lodged on or after July 1.