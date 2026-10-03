Australia requires most subclass 500 holders to reapply from overseas

Some students are off the hook, like those who need up to 12 additional months to complete their studies with the same education provider, PhD applicants, DFAT or Defense-sponsored students, schoolchildren, or those moving up to higher qualifications.

Family rules are stricter now too: most can't add family members unless they're certain PhD students, DFAT/Defense-sponsored students, foreign government scholarship recipients, or eligible students from Pacific countries and ASEAN member countries.

Even current visa holders can only add dependents in rare cases.

The Australian government is urging students to double-check if they qualify before making plans.