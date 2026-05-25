Why Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong is coming to India

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has announced her upcoming visit to India . The trip is primarily for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the Australia-India Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue. The Quad, which includes Australia , India, Japan and the United States, is a key partnership aimed at ensuring peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

Strategic alliance Wong emphasizes significance of Quad Wong stressed the importance of the Quad partnership in her statement. She said, "In these uncertain times, the Quad is a vital partnership - four nations working together to shape a peaceful, stable and prosperous future for the Indo-Pacific region." The ministers will discuss maritime security, critical minerals supply, infrastructure development and disaster relief during their meeting.

Bilateral discussions Australia-India Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue During her visit, Wong will also hold the 17th Australia-India Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. This dialogue is part of the broader effort to deepen bilateral ties between Australia and India across various sectors.

Advertisement