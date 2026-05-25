Why Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong is coming to India
What's the story
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has announced her upcoming visit to India. The trip is primarily for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the Australia-India Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue. The Quad, which includes Australia, India, Japan and the United States, is a key partnership aimed at ensuring peace in the Indo-Pacific region.
Strategic alliance
Wong emphasizes significance of Quad
Wong stressed the importance of the Quad partnership in her statement. She said, "In these uncertain times, the Quad is a vital partnership - four nations working together to shape a peaceful, stable and prosperous future for the Indo-Pacific region." The ministers will discuss maritime security, critical minerals supply, infrastructure development and disaster relief during their meeting.
Bilateral discussions
Australia-India Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue
During her visit, Wong will also hold the 17th Australia-India Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. This dialogue is part of the broader effort to deepen bilateral ties between Australia and India across various sectors.
Partnership
Australia and India are comprehensive strategic partners
Wong's office highlighted that Australia and India are deepening their cooperation as Comprehensive Strategic Partners, "with an enduring social connection at the heart of our partnership." The two countries are working together in areas such as trade and investment, defense and maritime security, climate change and energy transition, strategic technology as well as education.