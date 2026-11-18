Australia sanctions Israeli individuals and organizations over West Bank settlements
Australia just announced sanctions on three Israeli individuals and four organizations linked to illegal settlement growth in the West Bank.
The move, revealed on November 18, 2026, is meant to push back against actions that threaten a two-state solution, basically, a peaceful future for both Israelis and Palestinians.
This follows similar steps taken by the UK just a day earlier.
Daniella Weiss and Eliav Libi sanctioned
Key names like Daniella Weiss (who leads Nachala) and Eliav Libi (whose firm builds settlements) are now off-limits to Australian businesses.
These sanctions target groups involved in illegal settlement expansion and settler violence in the West Bank.
Australia's foreign minister, Penny Wong, says this is about sticking to its long-standing opposition to settlement activity, even as ties with Israel remain tense after recent diplomatic bumps.