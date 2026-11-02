Australia starts biometrics for some Indian visa applicants October 26
Planning to study in Australia? Heads up, starting October 26, some visa applicants from India (including students) will need to give fingerprints and facial scans.
The Australian government says this is all about stronger identity checks.
If you're affected, you'll get a heads-up from the Department of Home Affairs after applying.
Indian visa applicants submit biometrics promptly
Once notified, follow the official instructions: this usually means visiting one of 16 VFS Global centers across India or using the Australian Immi App if that's an option.
Make sure your contact information is up to date so you don't miss anything!
Submitting your biometrics quickly is key; delays can slow down your visa process.
This move is part of Australia's bigger effort to boost security and fight identity fraud.