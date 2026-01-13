Australian novelist Craig Silvey charged with child exploitation offenses
What's the story
Australian author Craig Silvey, best known for his award-winning novel Jasper Jones, has been charged with child exploitation offenses. The 44-year-old was arrested on Monday after police raided his home in Perth. During the raid, authorities alleged that Silvey was actively engaging with other offenders of child exploitation online. He has been charged with the possession and distribution of child exploitation material.
Literary accolades
Silvey's literary achievements and upcoming court appearance
Silvey, who is a father of three, was granted bail after his court appearance at Freemantle Magistrates Court on Tuesday. He did not enter a plea during the hearing. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 10. Silvey's literary career includes several bestsellers and award-winning works. Jasper Jones has sold over half a million copies and was adapted into a film in 2017, with Toni Collette starring.
Global recognition
Silvey's 'Jasper Jones' and 'Runt' achieve global acclaim
Jasper Jones won the Australian Book Industry Awards Book of the Year Award and was shortlisted for several prestigious awards including the International Dublin Literary Awards and the Miles Franklin Literary Award. His 2022 novel Runt was also adapted into a film starring Celeste Barber. The sequel to Runt, called Runt and the Diabolical Dognapping, was released at the end of last year. It became Australia's best-selling children's book according to its publisher, Allen & Unwin.