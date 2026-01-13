Australian novelist Craig Silvey charged with child exploitation offenses

Silvey, who is a father of three, was granted bail after his court appearance at Freemantle Magistrates Court on Tuesday. He did not enter a plea during the hearing. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 10. Silvey's literary career includes several bestsellers and award-winning works. Jasper Jones has sold over half a million copies and was adapted into a film in 2017, with Toni Collette starring.

Global recognition

Silvey's 'Jasper Jones' and 'Runt' achieve global acclaim

Jasper Jones won the Australian Book Industry Awards Book of the Year Award and was shortlisted for several prestigious awards including the International Dublin Literary Awards and the Miles Franklin Literary Award. His 2022 novel Runt was also adapted into a film starring Celeste Barber. The sequel to Runt, called Runt and the Diabolical Dognapping, was released at the end of last year. It became Australia's best-selling children's book according to its publisher, Allen & Unwin.