Australian mother who faked son's cancer to live lavishly jailed

An Australian mother has been sentenced to over four years in prison for fabricating her six-year-old son's cancer diagnosis so that she can solicit donations and fund her lavish lifestyle. The 45-year-old woman allegedly forced her son into a wheelchair, shaved his head and eyebrows, bandaged his head and hands, and administered him medication as part of her ruse. She pleaded guilty to one count of acts likely to cause harm to her son and 10 counts of deception.

Deception revealed She used to tell people son has eye cancer The mother's deception started after her son visited an ophthalmologist following an accident. She had then told her husband, family, friends and school community that he had eye cancer. She made her son use a wheelchair and restricted his everyday activities in order to give the impression that he was receiving radiation treatment. Local media also said that she also gave him pain relief and health supplements.

Personal struggles She developed gambling addiction during COVID-19 pandemic The prosecution said she "selfishly used her son as a prop to deceive" loved ones and the wider community, using donations for a lavish lifestyle. The woman's lawyer said she developed a gambling addiction after the COVID-19 pandemic and "capitalized" on her son's accident. Despite her actions, the lawyer argued that she never intended to hurt him or the family. The court was also informed that she had borderline personality disorder.

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