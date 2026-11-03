Australia's High Court to rule on under-16 social media ban
Australia's High Court is deciding whether kids under 16 should be banned from social media apps like TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook.
The law, which took effect last year to protect young people online, is being challenged by groups who say it restricts free speech and privacy.
Reddit has also joined in, arguing the ban treats all platforms the same way, even though they're different.
Debate over social media ban continues
Some see the law as government overreach.
Noah Jones, a former plaintiff, called it a step toward censorship, while his mother thinks teaching kids about safe online habits would work better than outright bans.
On the other hand, Communications Minister Anika Wells says the rule is meant to keep kids safe from online harm.
Even with the ban in place, research shows plenty of under-16s are still finding ways onto social media, so this debate definitely isn't over yet.