Australia's opposition will cut 650,000 temporary migrants over 4 years
Australia's opposition Coalition just announced a plan to slash the number of temporary migrants by 650,000 over the next four years.
This means tougher rules for international student visas, stricter limits on bringing family members, and new requirements tying student visas to specific institutions to keep work hours in check.
Most Australian international students face restrictions
Most international students, including Indian students, would face more restrictions, except for Ph.D. students and students studying health or education, or at regional universities, who might still get transitional visas.
Universities are already seeing fewer applications and warn that these changes could hurt jobs and post-study work opportunities.
The Coalition says it wants to focus more on skilled migration instead.