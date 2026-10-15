Austria bans headscarves for girls under 14, sparking protests
World
Austria has banned girls under 14 from wearing headscarves in schools, saying it's about gender equality and protecting children.
But this new rule has sparked protests, a legal challenge, and tough choices for families, like 12-year-old Seham, who felt "afraid" to remove her headscarf at school because it had been "a part of me," and would still prefer to wear a full headscarf after being allowed an alternative covering.
Austria's Islamic community backs legal action
Many critics feel the ban unfairly targets Muslim students and limits religious freedom.
The Islamic Religious Community has already received dozens of complaints and is supporting legal action.
Austria's constitutional court will review the law soon, so this debate over personal rights versus school rules is not over yet.