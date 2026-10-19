Austrian Airlines flight diverted to Sofia after bomb threat
World
An Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna had to make an unexpected stop in Sofia, Bulgaria, after a bomb threat came in midflight.
The crew quickly changed course as the plane neared Romanian airspace.
Thankfully, all 51 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated after it landed.
Bulgarian MiG-29 escorts plane, investigation launched
To keep things safe, the Bulgarian Air Force sent up a MiG-29 fighter jet to escort the plane as it landed.
After touchdown, security teams checked the aircraft while authorities launched an investigation and set up a crisis team.
Passengers will be rebooked once everything is cleared: just another reminder of how seriously aviation security is being taken these days.