Avalanche at Himlung Himal camp leaves at least 10 missing
World
An avalanche struck the Himlung Himal base camp in western Nepal on Sunday morning, leaving at least 10 people missing, even after weather warnings urged people to leave.
Some chose to stay, including two members of his kitchen staff who were among those missing, according to expedition organizer Mingma Gyalje Sherpa.
Heavy snow hinders Nepal rescues
Rescue teams are struggling to reach the area because of heavy snowfall, and helicopter access requires an additional permit.
The bad weather has disrupted road connectivity since Friday.
This avalanche follows deadly floods last month that claimed over 1,400 lives and hit Nepal's tourism hard, with several trekking routes disrupted and major expeditions on Manaslu and Dhaulagiri canceled or suspended due to ongoing storms.