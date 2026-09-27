Azerbaijani business traveler alleges drugging and assault in Lahore
World
A 20-year-old woman from Azerbaijan says she was drugged and assaulted by three men after being taken to a cafe in Lahore by two women.
She had traveled from Baku for business, and after meeting at the cafe on September 25, the men offered to drop them in their vehicle but allegedly took her to an apartment instead.
Police register case, probe 2 women
Police have registered a case against three suspects under Pakistan's Penal Code, put their names on a stop list so they can't leave the country, and recovered the vehicle used.
They're also looking into the role of the two women who were with her earlier.